Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,542. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.