Lead Wallet Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $3.46 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.13 or 0.00459567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00061472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00052256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00098114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00567859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

