Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Get Lazydays alerts:

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.