Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 35,356 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.