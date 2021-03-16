Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9,165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Service Co. International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,198,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Service Co. International by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 303,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

