Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of MakeMyTrip worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $12,707,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

