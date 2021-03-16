Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

