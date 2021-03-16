Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 340.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,308 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

