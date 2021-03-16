Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 613,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,290. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $10,475,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $6,949,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.