Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.
LAUR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 613,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,290. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.