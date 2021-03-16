Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 7.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $39.20. 554,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 559,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $471.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.