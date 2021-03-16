LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $73.06 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.