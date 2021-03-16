Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up about 2.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Landstar System worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

