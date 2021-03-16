Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSGOF. Bank of America raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

