Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

