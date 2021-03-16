L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.97 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

