L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 175,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
