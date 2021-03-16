L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 175,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,083,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

