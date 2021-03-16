L Brands (LB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also gained following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines continued to rise year over year. Although sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the results. Notably, the company provided an upbeat earnings view for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Lower promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel have been helping the company navigate through the pandemic-hit environment. Markedly, the company remains on track with its profit improvement plan and is also working toward the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret units.”

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the momentum gathered in the third quarter continued through the holiday season with comparable sales improving 5%. Strength in the Bath & Body Works segment and improved Victoria’s Secret performance aided the upbeat outcome. We note that reduced promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel helped navigate through these challenging times, thus prompting the company to provide an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings view. Undeniably, L Brands is focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. It is on track with its profit improvement plan. The company continues to revamp business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences.”

1/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 185,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,271. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

