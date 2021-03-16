Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,647 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. 30,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

