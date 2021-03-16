Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. 34,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,826. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

