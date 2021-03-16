Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Arista Networks worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,142. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average is $263.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

