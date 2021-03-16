Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $161.15. 123,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.