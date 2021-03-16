Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.81. 76,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

