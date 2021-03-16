Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

