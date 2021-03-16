King DAG 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

