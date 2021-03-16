Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

