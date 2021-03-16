Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 11th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.