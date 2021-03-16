Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

