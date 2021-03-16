Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,643 shares during the quarter. Kezar Life Sciences makes up about 0.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 85,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,316. The company has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

