KeyCorp Raises Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $19.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

