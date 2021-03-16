Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $22,922,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

RHI stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

