Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

