Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of 1st Source worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

