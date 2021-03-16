Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,933,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

