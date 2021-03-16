Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

IQVIA stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 209.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.