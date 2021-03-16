Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.