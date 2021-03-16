Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,896,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,676,000 after purchasing an additional 99,587 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,840,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

