Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm has a market cap of C$157.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

