Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm has a market cap of C$157.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
