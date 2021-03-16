Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,726.76, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

