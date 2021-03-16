Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 17,227 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

