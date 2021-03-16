Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

