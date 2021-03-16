Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,167.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

