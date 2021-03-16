Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Cowen upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

