Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

