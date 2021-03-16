Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 1,605 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.