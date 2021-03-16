KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.67 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BEKE opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

