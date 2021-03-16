Kava.io (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $130.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $332.50 million and $130.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00010207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00233306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 149.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.05 or 0.05765108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00056029 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,295,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.