Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $435.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

