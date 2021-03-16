Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 11th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JUVAF stock remained flat at $$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 549,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,120. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

