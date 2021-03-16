JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 132,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

