JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 427,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

